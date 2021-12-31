The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes will clash for the oldest bowl game of them all. Check out everything there is to know about the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Ohio State vs Utah: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Rose Bowl in the US

Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes will face off on Saturday, January 1 at 5 PM (ET) at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California for the 2022 Rose Bowl. Here, you'll find all there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

'The Grandaddy of them All' will once again feature a matchup for the ages. And, even though neither of these teams was able to live up to their preseason expectations, they still make it to this game with plenty on the table.

Both the Buckeyes and Utes were close to a playoff berth at some point in the season but couldn't get the job done. Now, they'll try and make their case and prove why they should've had a shot at the Natty.

Ohio State vs Utah: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 5 PM (ET)

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Ohio State vs Utah: Times by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

Ohio State vs Utah: Storylines

The Ohio State Buckeyes were fully expected to make the playoffs before suffering a shocking loss to Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines. Led by Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud (3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five picks), they boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. They will look to improve their 8-7 record in Rose Bowl games.

The Utah Utes finished the season 10-3 and will be making their first Rose Bowl appearance since joining the PAC-12 in 2011. They finished the season strong with six straight wins and nine in their final ten games of the season, anchored by All-American LB Devin Lloyd, who recorded 22 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks, and four picks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ohio State vs Utah in the U.S.

The 2022 Rose Bowl game to be played on January 1 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, will be broadcast on in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Ohio State vs Utah: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers expect the Ohio State Buckeyes to bounce back and make a statement in this game. Right now, they're favored by 4 points, while the game total is set at a whopping 67 points.

FanDuel Handicap Ohio State -4 Game Total o/u 67

* Odds via FanDuel