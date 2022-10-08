Oklahoma State take on Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

The Cowboys have a perfect four-week record that includes a recent win during Week 5 against conference rival Baylor Bears 36-25. So far the Cowboys are No. 7 in the nation.

The Red Raiders have a different story as they have just one win within the Big 12 Conference, while another game against a conference rival was a loss during Week 5.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech: Date

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 8 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The home team has a perfect winning streak, and the visitors lost a recent conference game.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1