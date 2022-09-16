Oklahoma State is a huge favorite against UAPB in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oklahoma State and UAPB will face off in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Oklahoma State dream with a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. As the No.8 ranked team in the nation, everything is still very possible for the Cowboys after a 2-0 record to start the season with wins against Central Michigan (58-44) and Arizona State (34-17). Football logic says UAPB should be a walk in the park for Oklahoma State as 57-point favorites. Then, the first big test of the season will come visiting Baylor on Week 4.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is undefeated but their two rivals, Lane and the North American University Stallions, simply cannot be compared to a powerhouse such as Oklahoma State. This is the toughest game in the schedule for the Golden Lions and their main goal will be to keep it close until the second half trying to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Oklahoma State vs UAPB: Date

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State vs UAPB: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Oklahoma State vs UAPB in the US

Oklahoma State against UAPB, a very uneven matchup in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you want to enjoy the game in the United States are ESPN+ and the Big12 Network.