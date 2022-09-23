Oklahoma will face Kansas State for the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Football season. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Kansas State will visit Oklahoma for the 2022 NCAA Football Week 4. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

One of the leaders of the Big 12 Conference, the Oklahoma Sooners, will play their fourth game looking to continue at the top of the standings. As for the statistics of this team, they have an average of 42.3 points per game, while 10 are the points they allow in each match.

As for the Kansas States, they're looking to make it to the top. At the moment they are 2-1 in the Big 12 Conference and a victory would put them on top. They have a good percentage of points conceded at 9.7 (helped by the first game they won 34-0), while 28 is their percentage of points per game.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State: Date

This college football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State, will take place at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, 24 September at 8:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma vs Kansas State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Oklahoma vs Kansas State

The game between Oklahoma and Kansas State for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

