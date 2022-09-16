The Ole Miss Rebels visit the Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Ole Miss will be in Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Ole Miss Rebels have started the season with a 2-0 record after comfortable wins against Troy (28-10) and Central Arkansas (59-3). Still, the biggest problem for Lane Kiffin's team is to finally find an answer at the quarterback position. Luke Altmyer was the starter against Central Arkansas, but he suffered an upper-body injury. Although he seems to be a go at Georgia Tech, Jaxson Dart is also available. The situation with Dart is that his performance against Troy was pretty inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has just ended a seven-game losing streak, which started last season, by defeating Western Carolina (35-17). The problem for the Yellow Jackets is that they only have one win in the last 10 games against Top 25 ranked teams in the nation. This year, Clemson already gave them a reality check with a 41-10 beatdown on Week 1. Since 2019, Geoff Collins' team hasn't been able to record a season with more than three wins. No surprise they're 16.5-point underdogs at home against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech: Date

Georgia Tech will host Ole Miss on Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech in the US

The clash between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is ABC.