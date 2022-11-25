Penn State take on Michigan State at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Penn State and Michigan State meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The home team want to close the regular season with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Nittany Lions won last week against Rutgers on the road 55-10 in what was their third straight victory after the loss against Ohio State on October 29. Penn State will play their last regular season game as No. 11 team in the nation.

The Spartans know that this season was a failure for them, so far their record is 5-6-0 overall, and within the conference the record is worse at 3-5. The third game of November for the Spartans was a loss against Indiana 31-39 (2OT).

Penn State and Michigan State play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions have a good record at home, but the visitors want to win the last game of the season.

Penn State vs Michigan State: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Penn State and Michigan State at the Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1.

