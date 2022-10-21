Penn State and Minnesota will clash in one of the most expected matchups from Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Penn State and Minnesota face off in a game with a lot of implications in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Penn State have a 5-1 record, but last week suffered a major defeat against a powerhouse like Michigan (41-17). As a consequence, the Nittany Lions fell on the polls and now are the No.16 ranked team in the nation. After that lost opportunity with the Wolverines, Penn State are in a must-win scenario at home vs Minnesota considering their next rival will be a title contender such as Ohio State. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 9-6.

After a 4-0 start of the season, Minnesota have two consecutive losses (Purdue and Illinois) and are a 4-point underdog at Penn State. RB Mohamed Ibrahim is a spectacular prospect and has 14 consecutive games with at least 100 yards. Just amazing. The last player to do that was Ezekiel Elliott eight years ago. QB Tanner Morgan will be a game-time decision after his head injury on the last game against Illinois.

Penn State vs Minnesota: Date

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Beaver Stadium in College Township, Pennsylvania.

Penn State vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Penn State vs Minnesota in the US

