Philadelphia Flyers take on Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 NHL

Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Eastern vs Western conference game of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. This game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The home team have not won anything this month. Here is all the detailed information about this NHL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Flyers opened March with a pair of losses against the Edmonton Oiles 0-3 and another recent one on March 3, 2022 against the Minnesota Wild 4-5. But before those two poor results they had broken a losing streak of six consecutive games in their last game in February, a victory against the Washington Capitals 2-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights won a recent game on the road against the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 but prior to that victory the team lost to the Bruins 2-5 at home. The Knights' record is 31-21-4 winner in the third spot of the Pacific Division (Western Conference).

Philadelphia Flyers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date

Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights play for the 2021-22 NHL on Tuesday, March 8 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The home team won a game against the visitors but on the road, that game was early in the season and was part of a three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Vegas Golden Knights at the 2021-22 NHL

This game for the 2021-22 NHL, Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+