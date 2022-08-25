Poland as one of the hosts of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, will make their debut against Bulgaria. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Poland vs Bulgaria: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

The biggest Volleyball event of the year is here. Poland and Serbia will be the hosts for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. So, Poland will play against Bulgaria for the debut game of this world championship event.

As the reigning world champions, Poland have come a long way. And during the last major competition for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Polish team had their ups and downs. However, those will go under pressure as they will be hosting this major tournament.

Wheras Bulgaria have to overcome their last World Championship participation, where they were the host but fell to the 11th place. Now, four years later, Bulgaria have changed their previous rosters to a much younger one. This roster will be put on a test for this tournament.

Poland vs Bulgaria: Date

Poland will face Bulgaria for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship debut match on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. The current Men's World Champions will start their journey to repeat the championship won.

Poland vs Bulgaria: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Poland vs Bulgaria in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship game between Poland an Bulgaria will be played on Friday, August 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET), and it will be available to watch exclusively on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.