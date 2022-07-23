Poland will face Italy in what will be the game for the third place of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Poland will play against Italy in the game that will define the third place of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Two teams that have had a fairly similar performance in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League face each other for third place. Both had the same win-loss record in the regular phase 10-2 and the same number of points (something that may not happen, for example, the United States had the same record but fewer points) and almost the same ratio.

In the quarterfinals, both rivals were theoretically inferior, but against whom they won not without difficulties. In the semifinals, however, they were both beaten by France and the United States, who will be the finalists. Of course, the defeat hurts above all because of how, but they have to leave that behind and try to finish as high as possible.

Poland vs Italy: Date

Poland and Italy will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for the third place of this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Poland vs Italy: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Poland vs Italy: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League third place game between Poland and Italy will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.