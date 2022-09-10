Poland will face Italy in the final game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The last champions, Poland, and Italy will face against each other in what will be the final game of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, and here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

It will undoubtedly be a great final between the strongest teams in this championship. Not only are they finalists, but they are deserving finalists as they both left some tough opponents behind. The two started the group stage in the best way, winning all three of their matches: the Italians without losing a set, and the Poles only losing one. In round of 16, both had relatively quiet games.

Poland beat Tunisia 3-0, and Italy 3-1 Cuba. Here the difficult began. The Poles had two tough games, first against the United States in the quarterfinals and then against Brazil in the semis, both won 3-2. The Italians first eliminated title contender and reigning Olympic champion France 3-2 in the semi-finals and had a quieter game 3-0 against Slovenia. It will undoubtedly be a very intense final between two extraordinary teams.

Poland vs Italy: Date

Poland will play against Italy in Katowice, Poland this Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) in the final game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Poland vs Italy: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Poland vs Italy: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship final game between Poland and Italy will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

