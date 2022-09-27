Poland will face South Korea in a group phase match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Poles recorded their second win at this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, and that leaves them in a pretty comfortable position for the remainder of the group stage. In their second game, they defeated the Thais 3-0 with identical splits of 25-17. Of course, they will now look to continue this performance.

Quite the opposite has been the performance of the South Koreans, who have lost their first two games without being able to win even a set. It is true that they played against two difficult rivals such as Turkey and the Dominican Republic, but they did not bother any of them even for a moment. They clearly need to show something better if they want to beat the Poles.

Poland vs South Korea: Date

Poland and South Korea will face each other in Gdańsk, Poland this Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) for the third group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Poland vs South Korea: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs South Korea: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Poland and South Korea will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.