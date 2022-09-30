Poland will face Turkey in a group phase match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Poland and Turkey will face each other in what will be the last group stage game for them in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, the Poles fell to one of the strongest teams in the group, the Dominican Republic. However, the four losses suffered by Croatia and South Korea in as many games means that it is these two teams that will be eliminated, so Poland can play this game more calmly.

However, their rivals are the other strong team in the group. As expected, Turkey are among those qualified for the next phase regardless of the outcome in this game. Although of course, the Turks will do their best to finish as leaders of the group for which they will need Thailand to beat the Dominicans.

Poland vs Turkey: Date

Poland and Turkey will face each other in Gdańsk, Poland this Saturday, October 1 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be the last group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Poland vs Turkey: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs Turkey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Poland and Turkey will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.