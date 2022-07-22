For the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Poland and United States will face each other. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Polish team was, together with Italy and its rivals in this game, one of the best in the regular phase with 10 wins and 2 losses. As if that were not enough, they also matched the Italians on points, although because they had a lower ratio, they were in second place, which led them to face Iran, against whom they lost one of their two games. However, in the quarterfinals they showed their best version and after a tough game they won 3-2.

The Americans also had a really tough quarterfinal. Finishing in third place after equaling the record of Italy and Poland, but adding fewer points, they had to face Brazil, one of the toughest teams in the tournament. The American team managed to prevail 3-1 after starting losing the first set. Of course, now they want to go for the finals.

Poland vs United States: Date

Poland and United States will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Poland vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Poland vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League semifinal game between Poland and United States will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.

