Rafael Nadal play Taylor Fritz for the Final Match of the 2022 Indian Wells in United States. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Rafael Nadal is ready to play against Taylor Fritz in the Final Match of the 2022 Indian Wells. This game will be held at Stadium 1 on March 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Rafa is close to another career title. Here is all the related information about this Tennis match including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Nadal is looking for his title this year after doing everything right since R64 at the 2022 Indian Wells, he was climbing little by little until reaching the final match where he is the big favorite to win against a known foe.

Taylor Fritz has yet to win a tournament this year but at least he already has a guaranteed money prize just by playing in the semifinals, quarters and now the final match of the tournament. The last time Fritz was in a final match was at the 2021 St. Petersburg tournament.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium 1, Indian Wells, California.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines

Nadal had to work hard from the bottom winning his first game of 2022 Indian Wells in the Round of 64 against Sebastian Korda (6-2 1-6 7-6(3)). Nadal played four tournament phases that ended in three sets as his rivals were as hungry for a win as he was. But the only relatively easy one for Nadal in the tournament was the victory against Daniel Evans (7-5, 6-3). The rest of the games in the Round of 16, Quarterfinals and Semifinals were slightly more difficult against Opelka (7-6(3), 7-6(5)), Kyrgios (7-6(0), 5-7, 6 -4) and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (6-4, 4-6, 6-3).

Fritz wants to win a tournament early in 2022, but in front of him is one of the best tennis players in history. The round of 32 was a bit more complicated for Fritz as he had to play three sets against Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, but in the end Fritz prevailed (6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2)). The following rounds, R16 and Quarterfinals, were also tough for Taylor Fritz as those games against Alex DE Minaur and Miomir Kecmanovic also ended in three sets, (3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)) and (7 -6(5), 3-6, 6-1) respectively.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz in the U.S.

If you are interested in this Final Game of the 2022 Indian Wells, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions And Odds

Rafael Nadal is a big favorite to win this game with 1.25 odds that will pay $125 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, he got a tournament winning streak close to a triple crown. Taylor Fritz is underdog with 4.50 odds, he's looking to win a big tournament for the first time. The best pick for this Indian Wells game is: Fritz 4.50.



BetMGM Rafael Nadal 1.25 Draw / Totals ---- Taylor Fritz 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM.