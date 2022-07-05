Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal will face-off for the 2022 Wimbledon Quarterfinals. Here, check out information, H2H, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Taylor Fritz will face against Rafael Nadal once again this year. Check out everything you need to know about this Wimbledon Championships' game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on fuboTV.

Taylor Fritz will play for the third time in a Grand Slam Quaterfinals game. In fact, is the first time that Fritz will play at this stage at the All England Club's tournament. Although, Fritz has played in a good level in the grass, in which he won already a title this year at Eastbourne International.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal will be facing for the eighth time a Quaterfinals game. In fact, the last time he played at this stage was in 2019, when he beat the American player Sam Querrey. As for this year, Nadal wants to be crown as the Surface Slam champion, as he was in 2010. This happens when a player wins major titles on three different surfaces in a single season.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 9:45 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Center Court, All England Club, Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Accordin to the ATP Tour Website, Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz have played twice before this matchup. In addition, each player has won one time per match. In fact, Fritz won the last time these two players faced each other. However, none of those games were in a grass-court tournament. Therefore this game can be a lot different from what many think.

Whereas Fritz already won a title at Eastbourne International right before the All England Club's tournament started, Rafael Nadal has won the two previous Grand Slam tournament of this year's ATP Tour.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz in the US

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis matchup. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal has -278 odds to win this Wimbledon Championships' game, while Taylor Fritz has +220 odds to make a shocker win.

