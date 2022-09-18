Roger Federer arrived on Sunday to prepare the 2022 Laver Cup, it will be his last tennis tournament before retiring. Find out which days the Swiss player will play at the O2 Arena in London.

Roger Federer made his retirement announcement on September 15, where he said that the 2022 Laver Cup will be his last played tournament on a tennis court. As this is a three-day tournament, the schedule will be short, but it will have least three games per day, both singles and doubles matchups.

In fact, the Swiss legend is one of the major promoters of this tournament. So, he has been present in the first three editions of the tournament. Even so, Federer is the only player that has a 6-0 singles record in this tournament.

Maybe that's the reason why Roger Federer decided to end his successful professional career in tennis at the Laver Cup. Find out which dates he will play at the O2 Arena in London, England for this three-day tournament.

On which days will Roger Federer play before retiring?

The 2022 Laver Cup is set to be played at the O2 Arena in London from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25. The order of play hasn't been determined yet, so, it is still unclear when Roger Federer will play. However, the last time he played in this mini-tournament in 2019, the Swiss legend played all of the three days that the tournament lasted.

However, according to the Swiss' personal trainer Pierre Paganini, the final decision will be made at the last moment. "He will probably decide that at the last moment. He's trained to have as much information as possible about whether it's a good idea or not. I am excited." he said to the German press Blick in an interview.

In this final participation, Roger Federer is member of Team Europe, alongside his long-time friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and team's captain Bjorn Borg.