Roger Federer is a top class tennis player, that why the Swiss legend wears the 'Roger Pro' shoe every time he plays. Here, you will find out how much each pair cost.

Roger Federer has been a top tennis player through his entire 24-year tennis career. In fact, he has been sponsored by huge sporting brands such as Nike, and right now he is currently under a massive $500-million-dollar deal with the Japanese brand Uniqlo. But the sporting shoe brand ON is the one that made the "Roger Pro" shoes.

In fact, this running-shoe brand has a complete shoe line called "The Roger Clubhouse" inspired by the Swiss legend. "High Performance. Timeless Style. Unmistakably Federer. Explore the tennis-inspired sneaker collection." This is the tagline for the "Roger Pro" shoe line made by this brand.

This unique-style shoe has rebooted its campaign thanks to the success when those were released in 2021. That's why there's a completely brand new shoe line. Find out here how much the "Roger Pro" cost for their retailer price.

How much do Roger Federer tennis shoes' cost?

According to the specialized site Gear Patrol, the "Roger Pro" shoes includes "a carbon fiber plate, a feature that's become a staple in high-end marathon shoes. It also has an engineered mesh upper, a high-density midsole, a soft heel and varied, squeak-limiting grip patterns."

"On's designers crafted every element of the shoe for Federer's style of play. In fact, the design's starting point was a 3D scan of his foot, according to On's site. And although On originally said it had no plans to sell the Roger Pro, and after the success of last year's release, the performance tennis shoes is now back in stock at On.", they said on their site about Roger Federer's shoes.

To buy them, the customer has to go directly to the ON Brand's website. "On's first-ever tennis competition shoe, co-created with Roger Federer. Performance experience meets performance tech." reads on the description of the shoe, alongside the $199.99 price tag for them.



