Roger Federer sent an emotional message to 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem, who officially said goodbye to tennis after losing in first round of the 2024 Erste Bank Open.

Dominic Thiem, winner of 2020 US Open and 2019 Indian Wells, has officially retired from tennis after years of battling injuries that shortened what could have been an even more prolific career. Swiss legend Roger Federer paid tribute to the Austrian player in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“An illustrious career comes to a close. Congratulations, Domi,” Federer wrote in his Instagram story, accompanied by teary-eyed and heart emojis. He shared a photo from the 2019 Indian Wells trophy ceremony, where Thiem defeated him in a thrilling final.

“No matter the surface, you always found a way to beat me with your thunderous backhands,” Federer added, including a rocket emoji. “But more importantly, you did it with grace and sportsmanship,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thiem played his final match at his home tournament, the 2024 Erste Bank Open, in Vienna, where he lost in the first round to Italy’s Luciano Darderi , 7-6(6), 6-2. After the match, Thiem metaphorically (and literally, in a small ceremony) hung up his racket for good.

L-R: Roger Federer’s Instagram Story/Federe and Thiem hugging after the 2019 Indian Wells final (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Bittersweet win today in Vienna,” Darderi, 22, posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the match. “From being a junior and sparring with you in 2020 to playing your final match today. Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us who love and play this sport,” he added.

Advertisement

see also Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’

Thiem’s career: the first Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s

Dominic Thiem claimed his first and only Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in a dramatic five-set final after coming back from two sets down. With this victory, Thiem became the only man in the Open Era to win a US Open final after trailing by two sets.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with championship trophy after winning in a tie-breaker during his Men’s Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Thiem was also the first man born in the 1990s (1993, to be exact) to win a Grand Slam, breaking the stranglehold of players born in the 1980s, who had won the previous 63 majors. Daniil Medvedev joined him as a 1990s-born Grand Slam champion in 2022, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from the 2000s generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thiem’s biggest Titles: US Open, Indian Wells, and more

In total, Thiem won 17 career titles. Besides his US Open triumph, his most significant victories include the 2019 Indian Wells Masters 1000 and five ATP 500 titles in Acapulco (2016), Rio de Janeiro (2017), and Barcelona, Beijing, and Vienna (all in 2019).

see also Rafael Nadal announces his retirement: Kylian Mbappé to Roger Federer send responses to Tennis legend

Thiem’s impressive record against the Big 3

Alongside Andy Murray, Thiem is one of only two players to have recorded five or more victories over each member of the Big 3. Thiem defeated Federer five times, Nadal six times, and Djokovic five times. Murray, meanwhile, beat Federer 11 times, Nadal seven times, and Djokovic 11 times.