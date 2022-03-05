The NRL is available in the United States thanks to a special live stream service that offers live and recorded games for fans who can't get up in the morning.

The new 2022 NRL season in Australia is about to start, the defending champions the Penrith Panthers will open the season with a game against the Sea Eagles. But the best thing is that this season will be available in the United States thanks to the ease of multiple streaming services.

The format of the NRL remains the same with the 2022 preseason taking place between February 12 and February 28. And on March 10 the official kickoff of the regular season with a game between the defending champions Penrith and the 4th best of the ladder the Sea Eagles.

The winners of the 2022 All Stars were the Indigenous All Stars 18-8 against the Maori All Stars on February 12, but last season the Māori All Stars won the game 24-0. That game and other specials throughout the new season will be available on live stream in the United States.

How to watch the 2022 NRL season in the United States?

FuboTV is the number one option to watch Australia’s NRL in the United States, it is a streaming service that not only offers the NRL but also other rugby events in Australia and outside the country for the United States. It's easy to use, you don't need VPN or any other tools.

Other streaming services are available on a limited basis for the United States, but FuboTV has all the games available from the 2022 NRL in HD (4k not available for Rugby) and with a DVR option for fans who can't watch the games live in the wee hours.

What other services offer live stream rugby in the US?

Peakcock is the other top notch live streaming service that offers several rugby tournaments during the whole year. They don't offer the 2022 NRL season, but Peacock will live stream the Six Nations Championship, Premiership Rugby, European Rugby Champions Cup, and World Rugby Sevens LIVE and On-Demand.