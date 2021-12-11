Sam Houston against Montana State play for the FCS Quarterfinals at Bowers Stadium for the FCS Playoffs of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Sam Houston vs Montana State: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 NCAA College Football FCS Quarterfinals in the US today

Sam Houston (11-0) and Montana State (10-2) play for the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bowers Stadium on December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team have a perfect record and they hope to continue that way for the rest of the Playoffs. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Perfect record for Sam Houston State Bearkats with 11 wins overall, 5 Western Athletic conference wins, and 6-0 at home. The Bearkats got a direct bye to the Second Round where they won on the road against UIW 49-42.

Montana State Bobcats are in a good position to advance to the semifinals, but it is unlikely that they will be able to do anything against an offense as powerful as the home team.

Sam Houston vs Montana State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, Texas.

Sam Houston vs Montana State: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sam Houston vs Montana State: Storylines

Most of the games in the 2021 NCAA season were relatively easy for Sam Houston, they won most of the games by 20+ points. But just one game, before the playoffs, was difficult for them. The game against Stephen F. Austin (Battle of the Piney Woods), ended with victory for the Bearkats by 21-20. In the second round against UIW the team won by 49-42, but that game was not as easy as it seems, since the Bearkats won the first by only 10 points 31-21 and in the second half UIW scored 21 points against 18 of the home team. The Bearkats' offense is scoring an average of 43 points per game and the team's defense is allowing just 19.55 points.

Eric Schmid is the starting quarterback for Sam Houston State, this season he has thrown for 188/328 passes completed for 57.35%, 27 touchdowns with 7 interceptions and 2464 yards.

Montana State Bobcats lost two games before the playoffs against Wyoming 16-19 on the road and another at home against Montana Grizzlies 10-29. In the playoffs, the Bobcats won in the second round against UT Martin 26-7. That was an easy game for the Bobcats offense even though the first half was highly defensive and the home team won that half by 10-7. The Bobcats' offense is averaging 28.92 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 12.67 points per game.

The offensive leader of the Bobcats is quarterback Matthew Mckay with 153/246 passes completed for 62.20%, 16 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. The top running back is Isaiah Ifanse with 1,460 yards for 9 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sam Houston vs Montana State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Sam Houston vs Montana State: Predictions And Odds

Sam Houston State Bearkats are favorites with -7 points to cover and -270 moneyline at FanDuel, the home team's offense is capable of sweeping away the visitors in the first half. Montana State Bobcats are underdogs with +7 ATS and +230 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 48 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Bearkats -7.



FanDuel Sam Houston -7 / -270 Totals 48 Montana State +7 / +230

* Odds via FanDuel