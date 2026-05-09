Baisangur Susurkaev earns major bonus after win over Djorden Santos at UFC 328

Baisangur Susurkaev had early dominance in the fight against Djorden Santos, who was never able to punish his rival; after the victory at UFC 328, the bonus awaiting the Russian fighter will be a great help for his career.

Baisangur Susurkaev delivered a stunning performance at UFC 328 today, securing a hard-fought victory over Djorden Santos. Competing in the early preliminary card, Susurkaev managed to put Santos to sleep in the third round with a definitive submission finish. This high-stakes matchup was a key highlight for fans following the event at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Following this impressive win, Susurkaev is eligible for a $25,000 “finish bonus,” a new incentive structure first announced by Dana White in January 2026. According to the Sports Business Journal, this specific award is designed to reward any fighter who secures a knockout or submission but isn’t selected for the standard Performance of the Night honors.

This fight was part of the legendary UFC 328 card that features the massive middleweight title clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. While the new structure provides extra financial security for rising stars like Susurkaev, it also came alongside the removal of older “locker room bonuses” that were once standard.

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Evolving bonuses and fighter dominance

The updated bonus model now sees Performance and Fight of the Night awards increased to $100,000, doubling the previous $50,000 standard. These significant payouts are part of the UFC’s effort to increase its per-event bonus outlay to at least $400,000. This aggressive financial shift ensures that high-performing fighters are compensated more fairly.

Baisangur Susurkaev puts Djorden Santos to SLEEP with less than a minute left in the fight 😳#UFC328 pic.twitter.com/A1CYtoIFSn — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) May 9, 2026

With this latest win, Susurkaev improves his undefeated professional record to a perfect 12-0-0. Before this bout, “The Real Hunter” was already known for his finishing ability, boasting nine wins by KO and now adding more variety to his submission game.

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Santos, meanwhile, moves to an 11-3 record after today’s tough battle. Known for a high volume of strikes, landing an average of 7.00 per minute, Santos was competitive throughout the early rounds but ultimately fell victim to Susurkaev’s relentless third-round pressure.