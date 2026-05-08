Ilia Topuria responds to possible fight with Conor McGregor after return tease

Ilia Topuria is more than focused on what will be the fight at the White House, but he recently responded regarding a potential future fight with Conor McGregor and didn't hesitate for a second to talk about a big event like that.

Ilia Topuria has recently addressed the lingering rumors of a potential blockbuster clash with Conor McGregor, keeping the door open for what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in combat sports history. The reigning UFC lightweight champion acknowledged that while his focus is on his immediate title defenses, the allure of facing the sport’s most iconic figure remains a compelling possibility.

The declaration was made during a press conference for UFC Freedom 2025 and was quickly shared by Spinnin Backfist on X, sparking immediate fan reaction across social media. When asked if a bout with the Irishman was still on his mind, Topuria responded: “I’m always looking for big fights, Conor without anything… its big name in the sport… so why not?”.

Topuria further explained that while he is interested in the opportunity, the ultimate timing for such a spectacle depends on McGregor’s readiness and desire to return to the Octagon. “I never close the door to those opportunities,” the champion noted, while adding, “but at the end of the day those decisions are in his hands“.

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McGregor’s long-awaited return and Topuria’s dominance

McGregor’s last professional appearance dates back to July 2021, a bout that ended in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier due to a leg injury. Since that defeat, “The Notorious” has faced several cancellations, including a high-profile matchup against Michael Chandler in June 2024 that was scrapped. His legendary career record currently stands at 22 wins and 6 losses.

Ilia Topuria on a potential fight with Conor McGregor after Dana teased his return this summer:



“It’s a big name in the sport…I never close the door to those opportunities” pic.twitter.com/4PwxTw5k77 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 8, 2026

In contrast, Topuria currently holds a perfect 17-0 record and has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the UFC ranks. He most recently defended his lightweight title by knocking out Charles Oliveira in June 2025 and is scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 in June 2026. His recent streak also includes knockout victories over legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

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A potential fight between the two would offer a fascinating stylistic contrast, pitting McGregor’s classic counter-striking against Topuria’s elite power and grappling versatility. While Topuria continues to build a legacy as the sport’s new pound-for-pound king.