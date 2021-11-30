Serbia and Kazakhstan will meet in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals quater-finals. Here, check out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis fixture in the United States.

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will face Kazakhstan looking for a place in the 2021 Davis Cup semi-finals. Here, check out everything you need to know about these tennis encounters, predictions, head-to-head and odds. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Serbia qualified as one of the best-second nations after the Russian Tennis Federation defeated Spain in the group stage. In Group F, Serbia defeated Austria 3-0 in the series, but lost 2-1 against Germany.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the sixth time in their history. In the Group B, they won their two series against Canada and Sweden. Now, they want to pull off an upset against Djokovic’s Serbia.

Serbia vs Kazakhstan: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain.

Serbia vs Kazakhstan: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Serbia vs Kazakhstan: Storylines

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has never faced Kazakhstan world no. 36 Alexander Bublik on tour before. This match is going to be the key to the series. Serbians Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic and Miomir Kecmanovic are well capable of beating Kazakhstan veteran Mikhail Kukushkin.

How to watch or live stream Serbia vs Kazakhstan in the US

The Davis Cup Finals 2021 quarter-final fixture between Serbia and Kazakhstan to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Madrid Arena will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it on CBS Sports App.

Serbia vs Kazakhstan: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to Caliente, Serbia are the strong favorites to win the tie with odds of -1000, while Kazakhstan have odds of +600.

DraftKings Serbia -1000 Kazakhstan +600

*Odds by Caliente