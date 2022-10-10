Serbia play against Poland for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

These two teams clash again after they faced for the first time in the second phase of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Poland have had many ups and downs throughout the tournament, despite which they have been able to win key duels and that allowed them to reach these instances, although in this game they are the underdogs.

Their rivals, Serbia, are truly on-fire in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship: 9 games won, all of them 3-0. In other words, they haven't even conceded a set to their opponents. The Serbians are looking to reach the finals after being third in Tokyo 2020 and in the Nations League 2022, and with the level shown at the moment it seems that this could be their big opportunity.

Serbia vs Poland: Date

Serbia and Poland will face each other in Gliwice, Poland this Tuesday, October 11 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Serbia vs Poland: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Serbia vs Poland: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Serbia and Poland be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

