Serena Williams shocked the tennis world when she announced her retirement. However, this makes her 2022 US Open participation even more special. Her first game at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center will be against the Montenegrin player, Danka Kovinic.

Serena Williams is currently listed as the No. 413 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking. However, this hasn't stopped her to play in her homeground Grand Slam. Also, the Grand Slam where she has been in trouble the most with the chair umpires.

Now, the 2022 US Open will be her final Grand Slam of her career, but you may still have to know a few things about the sixth-time US Open winner. Check out her entire profile information such as her age, height, weight, husband, father and net social media.

How old is Serena Williams?

Serena Williams was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan. Serena Williams is a 40-year-old tennis player. Also, she is the youngest of five daughters; half-sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha Price, and full older sister Venus.

How tall is Serena Williams?

Serena Williams must be one of the most physically gifted tennis players in the WTA history. Serena is listed as a 5-foot-9 tennis player. This makes her a top-tier player. Her height gives her the ability to run faster than other women tennis players.

How much does Serena Williams weighs?

As mentioned before, Serena Williams is a physically gifted athlete. Aside from her height, which is 5-foot-9, she is listed as a 150-pound superb tennis player. One of the most talented, and best tennis players of all-time.

Who is Serena Williams' husband?

Serena Williams' husband is the internet executive Alexis Ohanian, who is co-founder of the website Reddit. In 2012, Ohanian was named the Mayor of the Intenet by Forbes. Also, the same magazine estimaded his net worth around $70-millon-dollars in 2019.

Serena Williams' social media

Serena Williams is very active on social media, using all of her accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to post about her training, tournaments and personal life. Her username is @serenawilliams for both Instagram and Twitter, where she has over 25-million followers overall.