Former world No. 1 Serena Williams will debut at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati against US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Serena Williams will continue her farewell tour at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The ex world No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Williams, 40, is ready to say goodbye to tennis and “move away” from the sport, after one last participation at the upcoming US Open. Meanwhile, the champion will compete in Cincinnati for a last shot at WTA 1000. She has won this tournament two times in her career (2014 and 2015).

On the other side of the net will be rising star Emma Raducanu, who conquered her first Grand Slam at last year’s US Open coming from the qualifiers. The 19-year-old is still finding her feet in the WTA Tour. However, it will be a great chance for her to play Williams in what would be her final moments in tennis.

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: Match Information

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Live Stream: fuboTV

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: Storylines and head-to-head

It will be the first time that Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu will face each other and it will be a generational clash. Williams was the top-ranked player in the world when the British player was born in November 2022.

How to watch or live stream Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu in the US

The match between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu for the Round of 64 of the 2022 Western & Southern Open to be played on Monday, August 15 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and Tennis Channel.

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. British Emma Raducanu is the favorite to win the match with odds of -135, meanwhile Williams has odds of +105, according to Bet MGM.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Emma Raducanu -135 Serena Williams +105

*Odds by BetMGM