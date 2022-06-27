Serena Williams will come back to Wimbledon one year after her retirement. Check out everything about her match against Harmony Tan such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Wimbledon first round in the US

Seven-time champion Serena Williams comes back to Wimbledon, one year after she withdrew in the first round. She will play against French Harmony Tan to start her quest for another Grand Slam title. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Williams, who last reached the final in Wimbledon 2019, has returned to competition playing doubles with Jan Onsbeur in Eastbourne. The former world number 1 looked in great shape, and the pair made it into the semifinals before Onsbeaur injured her right knee. However, this will be her first single match in over a year, in the same court where she slipped and injured.

On the other hand, French player Tan will try to stop Williams from getting a successful return to the “cathedral of tennis.” Actually, the 24-year-old will be playing Wimbledon for the first time. She has reached the round of 64 in Australia and Roland Garros, while losing in the first round of the US Open.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Time: 11:45 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Centre Court, Wimbledon.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:45 AM

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that Williams and Tan meet on tour. The French player has a record of 13/16 this year, and she’s coming from reaching the semifinals in the WTA 125 and losing to Alyson Van Uytvanck.

How to watch or live stream Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan in the US

How to watch or live stream Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan anywhere

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. Despite having a year without playing a singles professional match, Serena Williams is the favorite with odds of 1.30, while Harmony Tan has odds of 3.40 according to BetMGM.

