Shaq made a huge statement about the abysmal difference of salaries between stars like Caitlin Clark and LeBron James.

Caitlin Clark just had the best game of her career by scoring 31 points for the Indiana Fever during a crucial win against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. A massive statement game.

After being snubbed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, Clark took her game to another level. The Rookie of the Year Award is almost locked and, thanks to those impressive performances, she might even receive many MVP votes.

However, even producing a revolution in the WNBA, the financial reward won’t be there soon for the young star. Now, a legend from the NBA raised his voice. Women deserve huge salaries compared to male big names like LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

How much does Caitlin Clark get paid in the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark signed a four-year, $338 056 contract with the Indiana Fever. That’s a ridiculous amount for a rookie who is generating millions on and off the court for her team and the league.

Although the legend of the Iowa Hawkeyes is getting big paychecks from sponsors, the discussion about WNBA salaries compared to NBA players is a totally different story.

Caitlin Clark won’t even make a million for his first four seasons in the WNBA. Meanwhile, LeBron James just signed a two-year, $104 million contract in his final stage with the Los Angeles Lakers. By the way, the King got a four-year, $18 million rookie deal when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him.

While many people could think the comparisons are nonsense, there’s no question that the difference is abysmal between two consolidated stars. As a consequence, during the Fever game against the Sky, Shaquille O’Neal acknowledged something has to change.

“I love it, especially for women. Listen, they’ve always played great. They’ve always played hard. I’m glad they’re getting their exposure. They definitely deserve it. Now, we just got to get them similar contracts to what some of these NBA guys are making.”