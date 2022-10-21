Simona Halep faces a suspension which might end her tennis career. In this article you will find why she was punished, when she failed the test and what is the banned substance known as roxadustat.

In a shocking turn of events, Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended from tennis after failing a drug test at the 2022 US Open in New York. The former No.1 ranked player in the world could be at a crossroads which might end her career, because she faces a possible four-year ban from any competition.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency made the announcement and now the investigation is ungoing. 'I'm confused and betrayed. I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out', said Simona Halep through an official statement.

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion and the banned substance in this case is known as roxadustat. Here you will find more details about this substance and the implications for the 31-year old Romanian star.

Simona Halep: What is the banned substance Roxadustat?

Roxadustat is an oral medicament which is commonly used to treat anemia in cases of chronic kidney disease. The crucial thing in this case, which triggered Simona Halep's suspension, is that the substance increases the production of red blood cells. This process is also known as erythropoiesis.

This situation is prohibited because roxadustat helps the production of erythropoietin. You might have heard of this term in cycling, especially in the Tour de France's scandals. EPO has been used by many cyclists to enhance their performance in such tough competitions and environments, because it increases the blood's capacity to carry oxygen. Of course, that becomes an enormous advantage for the athlete.

Now, the problem for Simona Halep is the possible length of the suspension. The World Anti-Doping Code gives a four-year ban from all competitions, which might be reduced (only a year) in case the athlete accepts the mistake and the upcoming sanction. Considering Halep is 31-years old, this could be very tough to overcome in the career of one of Romania's biggest stars.