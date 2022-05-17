The sixth Grand Prix of the season will take place in Spain, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Formula 1 race in the United States.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host what will be the sixth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the Spanish Grand Prix. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The previous Grand Prix in Miami ended up being a great fiasco for Ferrari, almost as much as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was, since in qualifying its two drivers achieved the best times in qualifying and despite that it was Max Verstappen from Red Bull who took the victory ahead of the two Ferraris.

Despite this, Charles Leclerc continues as the leader of the season, although with a smaller difference and, to tell the truth, had it not been for the two retirements in Bahrain and Australia, the leader would most likely be the Dutchman. That is why the driver from Monaco needs a victory and in this Spanish Grand Prix he could have his revenge.

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Date

This sixth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, which will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in what will be the Spanish Gran Prix will be raced this Sunday, May 22 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2022

The sixth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, what will be this Spanish Grand Prix which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: ESPN.

