Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor for the second round of 2022 Wimbledon to keep trying to make history. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Alcaraz, playing Wimbledon for the second time, defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to advance 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 after four hours and 11 minutes. He’s coming from playing the quarter-finals at the French Open and now he will try to get far in London.

Meanwhile, Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands is coming from defeating Fabio Fognini in the first round 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. He is number 53 in the ATP ranking and it’s looking to play spoiler on Wednesday.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 9:15 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Court 2, Wimbledon.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:15 AM

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first encounter for Alcaraz and Griekspoor on the ATP Tour. However, they have played against each other on Challengers two times in 2021, with a victory per side. The last time they met was in Estoril (Portugal), with Alcaraz winning in two sets.

How to watch or live stream Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The match between Tallon Griekspoor and Carlos Alcaraz for the second round of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz: How to watch from anywhere

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the second round encounter with odds of 1.36, while Tallon Griekspoor has odds of 3.30 according to BetMGM.

BetMGM Tallon Griekspoor 3.30 Carlos Alcaraz 1.36

*Odds by BetMGM