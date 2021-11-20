Terence Crawford fights Shawn Porter in a boxing match for the WBO welterweight title. Exclusive details about how to watch the fight, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the WBO welterweight title boxing match in the US

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter fight in a boxing match for the WBO welterweight championship title. This fight will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 20, 2021 at 11:00 PM (ET). More than thirty wins each one. Here is all the related information about this Boxing fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Terence Crawford is looking for another win for his perfect record of 37 wins in Nevada. Since 2008, in his professional debut, Terence Crawford has emerged as an exceptional boxer, winning against a list of big names in the boxing industry from all over the world.

Shawn Porter is a 34-year-old boxer with similar experience to Crawford, but porter's record is not perfect as he has 31 wins, 17 KOs, 3 losses and 1 draw. Porter debuted in the same year as Crawford, and Porter's most recent fight was a victory against German Sebastian Formella.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Storylines

Terence Crawford won a recent fight against British Kell Brook by TKO in just 4 rounds on November 14, 2020. That was Crawford's 37th win in his boxing career. The last three fights were wins for Crawford in less than 12 rounds by TKO: Brook 4 rounds, Kavaliauskas 9 rounds and Amir Khan 6 rounds. The last time Crawford fought 12 full rounds was against Jose Benavidez Jr on October 13, 2018 at the CHI Health Center of Omaha in Nebraska.

Shawn Porter hasn't lost a fight since September 28, 2019 against Errol Spence Jr, that was a 12-round split decision fight. Before that loss, Porter had won four consecutive fights against Yordenis Ugás, Danny García, Adrian Granados and Andre Berto. Only the last fight mentioned was a 9 round win by TKO. Porter is a boxer who has usually endured 12 full rounds since 2014. Among Porter's victories against Boxer outside of United States, he won against 10 international boxers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter in the U.S.

Boxing fights are available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this WBO welterweight championship title and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+ PPV ($69.99). Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Predictions And Odds

Terence Crawford is big favorite to win the fight with -850 moneyline at FanDuel, he has won nine times in Nevada as a favorite. Shawn Porter is an underdog with +625 moneyline, he is a boxer capable of holding the full 12 rounds. The totals rounds is fixed at 10.5. The best pick for this Boxing fight is: OVER 10.5.



FanDuel Terence Crawford -850 Rounds O/U 10.5 Shawn Porter +625

* Odds via FanDuel