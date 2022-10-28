Ole Miss will try to get back on track when they Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read along to find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will present to one of these teams with the opportunity to go back to winning. The match will be played at Kyle Field. Check out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Texas A&M will have a lot of pressure to see if they can salvage their season in some way. Their 3-1 start was promising, but their recent results kept them falling in the standings. The Aggies get to this clash with three losses in a row and a very disappointing 3-4 overall record. Since they are 0-3 on the road, they must use the advantage of being at home on their favor.

Ole Miss, instead, appears as a very good opponent in the complicated Southeastern Conference. Their 7-1 overall mark shows how reliable they have been so far. The Rebels, however, won’t arrive with a lot of confidence because they lost their undefeated condition last Saturday. Any defeat hurts, but that one even more since it was against the LSU Tigers. What added salt to the wound is the way it was. Ole Miss went to halftime up 20-17, although they collapsed enormously by being outscored 28-0 in the second half. This will be a good challenge to see if they can return to their level.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss: Date

Texas A&M will host Ole Miss on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kyle Field in College-Station, Texas.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Texas A&M vs Ole Miss in the US

The game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. SEC Network appears as the other option.