Texas Tech and Texas meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock. The home team knows that the visitors have a dangerous offensive line but they are ready to hold up. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Red Raiders suffered a major blow during Week 3 as they lost to NC State on the road. That was the first away game for Texas Tech and also the end of their two-week winning streak.

The Longhorns are relieved after winning Week 3 against UTSA 41-20, but before that win they lost to big favorite Alabama 19-20 at home. At least the Longhorns' defensive line is good.

Texas Tech vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas Tech and Texas at the Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is ESPN