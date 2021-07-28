Every four years, the world stops as the Olympic Games take center stage. Paris 2024 will not be any different, as fans from all over the planet have been waiting for this exciting event in the French capital.
Following an atypical edition of the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, which was deeply affected by Covid-19 as it took place a year later than scheduled and with no spectators, large crowds are expected in this Summer Games.
But the return of the Olympics also means the return of some frequently asked questions, including how old the athletes who take part in the different events have to be. If you were wondering about the required age for the Olympians, you're in the right place.
How old do athletes have to be to take part in the Olympic Games?
The International Olympic Committee has not established a general minimum age for Olympians, although specific sports do have qualifying limitations. In order to compete at the Games, gymnasts must be 16 years old, while boxers must be 18 years old.
But there is no minimum age limit for Olympic skateboarding, for instance, which makes it possible for young skaters to partake. Besides, young athletes are allowed to compete in several sports federations.
Despite the fact that many sports have a minimum age requirement, there is only one sport that has a maximum age requirement: only competitors between the ages of 18 and 40 are allowed to compete in boxing at the Olympics.
