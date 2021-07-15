The enormous number and diversity of sports that have been part of the Olympics, either as official or unauthorized exhibition sports, is interesting. Since the inaugural modern Olympic Games in 1896, at least 40 sports and events have been dropped entirely from the program.

Since 1896, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken significant choices, notably which sports are to be included and left out at the Olympics. Because of their international appeal, sporting events are added, canceled, and occasionally resurrected.

Previously, the host country would frequently add its own sports. Some of the defunct events were simply converted to metric distances or morphed into today's well-known events, with track and field, and swimming in particular. In addition to the removed sports, plenty of discontinued sporting events are still on the program.

What sports have been removed from the Olympics?

The inaugural Olympic Games were held from April 6 to April 15, 1896, on a much smaller scale than the contemporary Games. There were just 14 nations represented, and a total of 241 athletes competed, all of them were from Europe or the United States. Track and field athletics, gymnastics, cycling, swimming, fencing, shooting, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, and road and track events were among the ten events.

Paris 2024 logos seen at Bercy Arena the venue of Artistic Gymnastics event ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Since then, throughout history, there have been various other sports that have taken part in the Olympics, some may sound extremely bizzare at the moment, like Ballooning, Kite flying, Life saving, Pigeon racing, Wheelchair racing, and some even belonged to the Winter Olympics, such as Figure skating, and Ice Hockey, so one might understand why these sports were once discontinued.

While the list of sports that had completely disappeared from the schedule was 40 at Tokyo 2020, it increased to 43 at Paris 2024 as the following three sports were also removed: baseball, karate, and softball. Here's the full list of sports removed from the Summer Olympics:

  1. American football
  2. Angling
  3. Art competitions
  4. Australian football
  5. Ballooning
  6. Baseball
  7. Boules
  8. Bowling
  9. Budo
  10. Cannon shooting
  11. Cricket
  12. Croquet
  13. Cycle polo
  14. Figure skating
  15. Fire fighting
  16. Gaelic football 
  17. Gliding
  18. Glima
  19. Hurling
  20. Ice hockey 
  21. Jeu de paume
  22. Kaatsen
  23. Karate
  24. Kite flying
  25. Korfball
  26. Lacrosse
  27. Life saving
  28. Longue paume
  29. Motor racing
  30. Motorcycle racing
  31. Pesäpallo
  32. Pigeon racing
  33. Polo
  34. Rackets
  35. Roller hockey
  36. Roque
  37. Rugby union
  38. Savate
  39. Softball
  40. Tug of war
  41. Water motorsports
  42. Water skiing
  43. Wheelchair racing