Tulsa take on Old Dominion at Brooks Stadium in Conway for the Myrtle Beach Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tulsa and Old Dominion meet in the Myrtle Beach Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Both teams with similar record are looking to win something big. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane closed the regular season with a good performance in the American West Division conference with 5-3, but 6-6 overall. The team won the last three games in the conference against Tulane, Temple and SMU to lock in the West Division's second spot behind Houston.

Old Dominion won only one game in the first seven weeks of the regular season against a small school called Hampton 47-7, after that victory the team lost five consecutive games. The end of the losing streak came with five consecutive wins from Week 8 through Week 12.

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Date

Tulsa and Old Dominion play for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Monarchs have an offense in better form than the Golden Hurricanes, especially after winning the last five games of the regular season in a row.

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tulsa vs Old Dominion at the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl

This game for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Tulsa and Old Dominion at the Brooks Stadium in Conway on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

