MLB News: Pedro Martínez delivers key message on how to pitch to Aaron Judge

Former Major Leaguer Pedro Martínez reveals his strategy for facing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, but the results are surprising.

On a recent episode of MLB Network, legendary pitcher Pedro Martínez shared his strategy for facing fearsome New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. In his trademark style, Pedro detailed a seemingly foolproof plan to overpower the slugger and prevent him from hitting a home run. However, the baseball universe, always unpredictable, had other plans.

Pedro Martínez knows a lot about baseball, but Aaron Judge seems to have his own rules. With a .333 batting average, 51 home runs, 122 RBIs, and 154 hits this season, Judge is having a memorable year with the Yankees.

“I do not doubt that Aaron Judge is going to reach the 600 HR mark and maybe more. The reason is that since he arrived in MLB, he has been full of surprises for all of us who supposedly know the game,” Pedro Martínez said.

What is Pedro Martínez’s strategy to face Aaron Judge?

According to Pedro Martínez, the key to dominating Aaron Judge is to attack the inside of the plate. With a combination of fastballs and well-placed sliders, the Dominican pitcher believes he could keep the Yankees’ powerful hitter at bay. “I’d throw him a couple of fastballs deep inside, make him dance a little bit, and then I’d have him chase a slider low and away from the zone,” Martínez explained confidently.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after being hit by pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Judge’s response

However, baseball is a sport full of surprises. In a later game, a pitcher who seemed to have thoroughly studied Martínez’s recommendations tried to put his strategy into practice. He threw a high fastball inside, right where Pedro had indicated that Judge’s weak zone was. But the result was completely unexpected: Aaron Judge hit a home run!

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge, Yankees may have great news for 2025

The Yankees’ powerful hitter once again demonstrated his incredible talent, connecting the ball hard and sending it flying over the fence. This episode made it clear that, despite the analysis and strategies, baseball is still an unpredictable game and that great hitters always find a way to excel.