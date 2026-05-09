UFC 328 Chimaev vs Strickland: Full main card and prelims details

One of the most anticipated events of the year, UFC 328, will keep the focus of MMA fans this Saturday as they await a massive fight between Chimaev and Strickland, which will also be accompanied by a highly interesting set of prelims.

UFC 328 arrives today, Saturday, May 9, featuring a massive double-header at the top of the card that has the entire MMA world watching. The main event sees Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland battle for the World Middleweight Championship, while Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira face off for the World Flyweight Championship.

The main card continues with a heavy-hitting lineup, featuring a high-stakes heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. This matchup is expected to provide significant movement in the divisional rankings, as both fighters look to position themselves for a future title shot.

Rounding out the main card are two explosive welterweight and lightweight matchups that promise non-stop action for the fans. Sean Brady takes on Joaquin Buckley in the 170-pound division, while veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens meet in a lightweight bout that highlights the depth of this event.

Advertisement

Prelims details

The preliminary action kicks off at 7 PM ET, headlined by a middleweight clash between Val Woodburn Gautier and Isaac Diaz. Fans will also see welterweights Joel Alvarez and Yaroslav Amosov compete, followed by a lightweight battle between Grant Dawson and Mateusz Rebecki.

Card Section Matchup Weight Class Main Card Chimaev vs. Strickland World Middleweight Championship Main Card Van vs. Taira World Flyweight Championship Main Card Volkov vs. Cortes Acosta Heavyweight Bout Main Card Brady vs. Buckley Welterweight Bout Main Card Green vs. Stephens Lightweight Bout Prelims Gautier vs. Diaz Middleweight Bout Prelims Alvarez vs. Amosov Welterweight Bout Prelims Dawson vs. Rebecki Lightweight Bout Prelims Miller vs. Gordon Lightweight Bout Early Prelims Kopylov vs. Tulio Middleweight Bout Early Prelims Sabatini vs. Gomis Featherweight Bout Early Prelims Susurkaev vs. Santos Middleweight Bout Early Prelims Carpenter vs. Ochoa Flyweight Bout

Legacy is also on the line during the prelims as the legendary Jim Miller returns to the Octagon to face Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest. Miller, who holds numerous UFC records for appearances and wins, looks to add another victory to his hall-of-fame-worthy resume against a very tough Gordon.

Advertisement

Early prelims start the day at 5 PM ET with four additional bouts, including Roman Kopylov vs. Brunno Tulio and Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis. With a total of thirteen fights scheduled for today, UFC 328 offers a complete day of world-class competition across multiple weight classes.