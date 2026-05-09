Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
UFC

UFC 328 Chimaev vs Strickland: Full main card and prelims details

One of the most anticipated events of the year, UFC 328, will keep the focus of MMA fans this Saturday as they await a massive fight between Chimaev and Strickland, which will also be accompanied by a highly interesting set of prelims.

Chimaev
© James Gilbert/Getty ImagesChimaev

UFC 328 arrives today, Saturday, May 9, featuring a massive double-header at the top of the card that has the entire MMA world watching. The main event sees Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland battle for the World Middleweight Championship, while Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira face off for the World Flyweight Championship.

The main card continues with a heavy-hitting lineup, featuring a high-stakes heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. This matchup is expected to provide significant movement in the divisional rankings, as both fighters look to position themselves for a future title shot.

Rounding out the main card are two explosive welterweight and lightweight matchups that promise non-stop action for the fans. Sean Brady takes on Joaquin Buckley in the 170-pound division, while veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens meet in a lightweight bout that highlights the depth of this event.

Prelims details

The preliminary action kicks off at 7 PM ET, headlined by a middleweight clash between Val Woodburn Gautier and Isaac Diaz. Fans will also see welterweights Joel Alvarez and Yaroslav Amosov compete, followed by a lightweight battle between Grant Dawson and Mateusz Rebecki.

Card SectionMatchupWeight Class
Main CardChimaev vs. StricklandWorld Middleweight Championship
Main CardVan vs. TairaWorld Flyweight Championship
Main CardVolkov vs. Cortes AcostaHeavyweight Bout
Main CardBrady vs. BuckleyWelterweight Bout
Main CardGreen vs. StephensLightweight Bout
PrelimsGautier vs. DiazMiddleweight Bout
PrelimsAlvarez vs. AmosovWelterweight Bout
PrelimsDawson vs. RebeckiLightweight Bout
PrelimsMiller vs. GordonLightweight Bout
Early PrelimsKopylov vs. TulioMiddleweight Bout
Early PrelimsSabatini vs. GomisFeatherweight Bout
Early PrelimsSusurkaev vs. SantosMiddleweight Bout
Early PrelimsCarpenter vs. OchoaFlyweight Bout

Legacy is also on the line during the prelims as the legendary Jim Miller returns to the Octagon to face Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest. Miller, who holds numerous UFC records for appearances and wins, looks to add another victory to his hall-of-fame-worthy resume against a very tough Gordon.

See also

Islam Makhachev sees danger for Khamzat Chimaev in Sean Strickland matchup

Early prelims start the day at 5 PM ET with four additional bouts, including Roman Kopylov vs. Brunno Tulio and Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis. With a total of thirteen fights scheduled for today, UFC 328 offers a complete day of world-class competition across multiple weight classes.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions