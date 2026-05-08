Islam Makhachev isn't the first to say that Sean Strickland is a dangerous fighter, but now he's telling everyone what the fight against Khamzat Chimaev could look like and how it could get complicated.

Islam Makhachev has issued a serious warning regarding the upcoming middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328. The lightweight champion believes that Strickland’s relentless style and mental resilience present a unique danger to the undefeated Chimaev during their May 9 showdown in New Jersey.

Speaking with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev noted that unlike previous opponents who struggled to regain their footing, Strickland possesses a rare ability to keep the fight standing. He explained, “Unlike it was with Dricus du Plessis who was lying on his back and couldn’t get up, I think Strickland will be working his way up, getting up and fighting back.”

Makhachev also touched on the unpredictable nature of the former champion, describing him as a bit of an “unhinged guy” who has endured significant damage throughout his career. He observed that while Strickland appears normal in person, he often loses control when the cameras are rolling, making him a volatile and dangerous presence in the Octagon.

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Strickland could be a threat to Chimaev’s dominance

Statistical data highlights the clash of styles: Chimaev enters with a perfect 15-0 record and a high takedown average of 5.29 per 15 minutes. However, Strickland counters this with a formidable 30-7 record and a career 76% takedown defense, which could force the champion into a grueling striking battle.

Islam Makhachev thinks Sean Strickland can give Khamzat Chimaev a tough fight 👀



"Unlike it was with Dricus du Plessis who was lying on his back and couldn't get up, I think Strickland will be working his way up, getting up and fighting back.



Strickland is bit of an unhinged… pic.twitter.com/A9XxpU0ne1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

Former champion Daniel Cormier echoed Makhachev’s concerns, suggesting that Strickland’s legendary cardio might eventually bring Chimaev to a state of wrestling fatigue. Cormier pointed out that even in Chimaev’s dominant win over Du Plessis, he appeared visibly tired in the championship rounds, a vulnerability Strickland is known to exploit.

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As UFC 328 approaches at the Prudential Center, the question remains whether Chimaev can secure an early finish or if Strickland’s durability will turn the tide. With both fighters possessing elite skills and high stakes on the line, the middleweight division is braced for a potentially season-defining encounter.