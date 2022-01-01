The Problem Child has started 2022 on fire: he offered to move from boxing to mixed martial arts, to face an Octagon top fighter, if UFC president Dana White fullfills several demands.

It seems that Boxing is over for Jake Paul. After achieving a 5-0-0 record, he wants to continue linked with the fighting business but not in a ring. In fact, he started a revolution on Twitter to make the first step towards his new goal, and his first target was UFC president, Dana White.

The Problem Child has already written some chapters of his fighting story with Mixed Martial Arts as co-stars. His third professional boxing clash was against Ben Askren, a former UFC warrior. The result was a quick victory on the first round for the also Youtuber.

Then, his fourth and fifth fights were with Tyron Woodley, one of the greatest UFC Welterweight Champions. In the first bout, Jake Paul suffered to win by a split decision, but, in the second, his power appeared and made T-Wood fall asleep on round 6. Could he have the same effectiveness in an Octagon?

The demand Jake Paul made to Dana White to move to UFC

On Twitter, where he has 4 million followers, The Problem Child publicly offered to Dana White to retire from Boxing to jump into the UFC Octagon, but first, he demanded White to fulfill some economic requests that may improve mixed martial artists labor conditions.

"Increase minimum fighter pay per fight to $50K (it's $12K now); guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1billion in 2021); provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig...imagine the NFL said that. There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.", stated Paul on Twitter.

Also, Jake Paul has set a deadline for Dana White to accept the demands. Having received a positive answer, Paul would accept to officially join the UFC and, furthermore, agree to fight against Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White's reaction to Jake Paul's tweet

The UFC president has received the Problem Child's message on social media, and he did not wait long to reply. Unfortunately for Jake Paul, it seems the "negotiation" he proposed to jump into the UFC world may not just have started the right way: he also received a public challenge.

"Jake, you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine: I do not. So I told you, you could randomly test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you are a cheater, and I believe you use steroids. So I want to randomly steroid test you for the next 2 years,"replied White.

Concerning Paul's demands, Dana answered: "Nobody on earth thinks you really wrote that: you are too stupid. Your manager used to be an accountant for me and I think he is a scumbag. But if you 2 think that you can do better than we do, knock yourself out, go start your own business. It is easy to do. You should focus on your business. You can't sell Pay Per Views. You are calling out Jorge Masvidal because he is a Pay Per View superstar. Diaz, McGregor, Tyson: these are all superstars, you are not. Do whatever you want to do."