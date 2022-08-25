The final Grand Slam of the season starts on August 29, but Novak Djokovic won't be playing in New York City. The three-time US Open winner decided to opt out from the tournament, check out the reason.

The 2022 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, won't have Novak Djokovic playing on the hardcourt of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. Despite he is the last year's runner-up, the Serbian decided not to participate in it.

This is a shocking decision as Novak Djokovic played in last year's edition, and even made it to the finals. Then, he lost to Daniil Medvedev, who will be playing in this year's tournament. Now, the Russian player will be taking the favorite's spot to clinch the title.

It will be tough for the New York's tennis fans not to watch the No.6-ranked at the Flashing Medows tennis courts. Despite the ATP didn't make any statement on the specific reason why he wasn't allowed to play, there's an explanation for Novak Djokovic's decision.

Why is Novak Djokovic not playing in the US Open?

In the last couple of weeks, there was a lot of speculation about whether or not Novak Djokovic was going to participate in this year's US Open. In fact, most of the experts and fans of the tennis world thought he was going to do everything under his control to be part of the last Grand Slam of season.

However, when the draw came out, Novak Djokovic decided to post his decision on his Twitter account. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!", he stated on his post.

The three-time US Open winner wasn't allowed to play at the Billie Jean King Tennis center due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, as he hasn't yet been vaccinated. This decision kept him out of the Australian Open earlier this year, the Canadian Masters, and the Cincinnati Masters.