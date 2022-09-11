As the US Open Tennis Championship is the final Grand Slam of the season, its the final chance for many top players to clinch a major tournament in the season. Find out here which player was the youngest to have won it.

As the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open Tennis Championship has become one the biggest and most attractive tournaments of both the ATP and WTA Tours. In fact, the prize money has increased over the years. Meaning that the relevance of the tournament has increased as well.

For the 2022 US Open, there's been a lot of clinched milestones for many players. For example, it was the first time since Pete Sampras in 1990, that a 19-year-old such as Carlos Alcaraz, had clinched his spot at the finals. Another example is the retirement of Serena Williams after she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Also, Casper Ruud made history as the first Norwegian ATP player to have played the US Open Tennis Championships finals. However, the question of who is the youngest winner of the US Open in New York, still stands. Check out the answer, below.

Which player is the youngest US Open winner?

According to the US Open Tennis Championships' website, currently the youngest tennis player to be a US Open Tennis Championship's winner is Pete Sampras, who was 19 years, and 28 days old. It was his first-ever Grand Slam title won, then he went on to clinch four more US Open titles, for a total of five US Open titles won for Pete Sampras.

The second youngest player to have won the US Open of the Association of Tennis Professionals is Oliver S. Campbell. The Brooklyn-born player won three consecutive US Open titles. When he was 19 years, 6 months, and 9 days old, he won his first title at the US Open Grand Slam.

And, the third youngest player to have won the US Open title was Richard Sears, who is also the player who won the most US Open titles in the Amateur Era. In fact, when he won the 1881 edition, he was 19 years, 10 months, and 8 days old.

Carlos Alcaraz broke the Oliver Campbell's record, and now the Spaniard is the second youngest player to have won the US Open title in New York. And he will be the No.1 ranked player in the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking.