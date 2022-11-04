USC and California clash in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

USC will host California at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles as part of Week 10 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

USC continue their final push with a 7-1 record in order to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The race is extremely tight considering teams such as Oregon (7-1), UCLA (7-1) and Utah (6-2). This is a must-win game for USC as a 21.5-point favorite at home. QB Caleb Williams keeps playing as a very strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

California will play to be the spoiler against their local rivals. The Golden Bears have a 3-5 record and are trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Last week, California was crushed on defense by Oregon: 42 points and almost 600 yards. QB Bo Nix had six total touchdowns fot the Ducks, so this could be a huge advantage for USC.

USC vs California: Date

The California Golden Bears visit the USC Trojans in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 5 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

USC vs California: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch USC vs California in the US

USC have no margin of error when they face California in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.