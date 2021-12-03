Utah State against San Diego State play for the Mountain West Championship title at Dignity Health Sports Park for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Utah State (9-3) and No. 19 San Diego State (11-1) play for the Mountain West Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The best against a lucky divisional team. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The San Diego State Aztecs only have to win one more game to be crowned Mountain West Conference champions after a near-perfect season with 11 wins and just one loss. The most recent victory was against Boise State at home.

Utah State won nine of the last twelve games, with a recent loss to Wyoming and a Week 12 win against New Mexico 35-10 on the road. The conference record for the Aggies is good at 6-2.

Utah State vs San Diego State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Utah State vs San Diego State: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Utah State vs San Diego State: Storylines

Utah State Aggies won the first three weeks of the 2021 NCAA college football season against Washington State 26-23, North Dakota 48-24 and against Air Force 49-45. After those three wins, including the first win against a conference rival (Air Force), the Aggies lost two straight games to Boise State 3-27 and BYU 20-24, both games at home. But the Aggies came back and won five games to conquer their biggest winning streak of the season. Utah State Aggies are scoring an average of 32.2 points per and the team's defense allows 26.3 points.

San Diego State Aztecs won the West Division of the Mountain West Conference with 7 wins and a single loss to Fresno State 20-30 at home. That was the only loss for the Aztecs so far, after that game they won four consecutive weeks against Hawaii, Nevada, Nevada-Las Vegas and Boise State. The home record is positive for the Aztecs with 6-1 overall. The team's offense is poor, they are scoring just 27.7 points per game, but the Aztecs' defense is the 10th best of the season allowing only 17.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Utah State vs San Diego State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Utah State vs San Diego State: Predictions And Odds

Utah State Aggies are underdogs with +6 ATS and +195 moneyline at FanDuel, they have defensive problems but their record on the road is perfect with 6-0 overall. San Diego State Aztecs are favorites with -6 points to cover and -215 moneyline. The totals is offered at 50 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: San Diego State Aztecs -6.



FanDuel Utah State +6 / +195 Totals 50 San Diego State -6 / -215

* Odds via FanDuel