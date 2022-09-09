In a new episode of the local rivalry, Utah will face Southern Utah in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Utah vs Southern Utah: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2 in the US

Southern Utah will visit Utah in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free.

The Utah Utes started the season as the No.7 ranked team in the nation, but a brutal loss 29-26 in a thriller against Florida made them fall all the way to the 13th spot in the AP Poll. Still, the new campaign is very long and Utah should be able to take care of the Thunderbirds. Kyle Whittingham's team is trying to preserve an eight home winning streak.

Last week, Southern Utah had a dominant 44-13 victory against St. Thomas-Minnesota. Although it was a cruising performance to beat a previous powerhouse of Division III, Utah is a totally different challenge. All the projections establish that the Thunderbirds have almost no chance to pull out this win.

Utah vs Southern Utah: Date

Utah will host Southern Utah in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 1:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah vs Southern Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Utah vs Southern Utah in the US

The game between Utah and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, a classic rivalry in the state, will be available to watch in the US on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Mountain or the Pac-12 app.