UTEP take on Fresno State at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 New Mexico Bowl

UTEP and Fresno State meet in the New Mexico Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. Any yards gained in this game will be key to the win. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

UTEP Miners closed the regular season with a negative 3-5 overall record, but in the CUSA West Division they won four games and lost another four. The team lost for the last time in the CUSA against UAB on the road 25-42.

Fresno State Bulldogs won six games in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference, plus they won the last two games before this bowl against New Mexico 34-7 and against San Jose State 40-9.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Date

UTEP and Fresno State play for the 2021 New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. Both teams have weak offenses scoring less than twenty points per game, but the Bulldogs' defense is slightly better allowing only 15 points per game.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch UTEP vs Fresno State at the 2021 New Mexico Bowl

This game for the 2021 New Mexico Bowl, UTEP and Fresno State at the Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

