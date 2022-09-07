All the details about each of the Vanderbilt Commodores’ games for the 2022 NCAA Football season. Check here when and where they will play and how to watch each game.

Vanderbilt Commodores have been playing in the SEC since 1933 but they have never won the conference title, as most of their conference championships were during their time playing at SIAA and SoCon.

The last time Vanderbilt won a conference title was in 1923 (SoCon) with Dan McGugin as their head coach. Apart from the conference titles, they have two unclaimed national titles in 1921 and 1922.

The Commodores games are generally considered good, and their rivalries against Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Sewanee are the kind of games no college football fan should miss.

Vanderbilt Commodores 2022 Football Schedule

The Commodores are unlikely to win the East Division with Georgia, Kentucky and Florida Gators among their division rivals. Also, the 2021 season was bad for them with a 2-10 overall record with no wins against conference rivals.

Vanderbilt will play the first four weeks of the 2022 NCAA College Football season against non-conference rivals, two games at home and two on the road. The toughest game of those four will be against Wake Forest on September 17 at 11:00 AM.

Vanderbilt Commodores 2022 Football Schedule Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel August 27 9:30 PM at Hawaii* T. C. Ching Athletics Complex CBSSN September 3 6:00 PM Elon* Vanderbilt Stadium SECN+/ESPN+ September 10 11:00 AM. Wake Forest* Vanderbilt Stadium SECN September 17 2:30 PM at Northern Illinois* Huskie Stadium CBSSN September 24 at Alabama Bryant–Denny Stadium October 8 Ole Miss Vanderbilt Stadium October 15 at Georgia Sanford Stadium October 22 at Missouri Faurot Field November 5 South Carolina Vanderbilt Stadium November 12 at Kentucky Kroger Field November 19 Florida Vanderbilt Stadium November 26 Tennessee Vanderbilt Stadium

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores football games in 2022?

The Vanderbilt Commodores' first game against an SEC team will be in Week 5 against Alabama on the road, September 24, at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. There is no information about the TV Channel for that game yet, but most of the college football games will be available through FuboTV (7-day free trial) live stream.