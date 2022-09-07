Vanderbilt Commodores have been playing in the SEC since 1933 but they have never won the conference title, as most of their conference championships were during their time playing at SIAA and SoCon.

The last time Vanderbilt won a conference title was in 1923 (SoCon) with Dan McGugin as their head coach. Apart from the conference titles, they have two unclaimed national titles in 1921 and 1922.

The Commodores games are generally considered good, and their rivalries against Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Sewanee are the kind of games no college football fan should miss.

Vanderbilt Commodores 2022 Football Schedule

The Commodores are unlikely to win the East Division with Georgia, Kentucky and Florida Gators among their division rivals. Also, the 2021 season was bad for them with a 2-10 overall record with no wins against conference rivals.

Vanderbilt will play the first four weeks of the 2022 NCAA College Football season against non-conference rivals, two games at home and two on the road. The toughest game of those four will be against Wake Forest on September 17 at 11:00 AM.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel
August 27 9:30 PM at Hawaii*

T. C. Ching Athletics Complex

 CBSSN
September 3 6:00 PM Elon*

Vanderbilt Stadium

 SECN+/ESPN+
September 10 11:00 AM. Wake Forest*

Vanderbilt Stadium

 SECN
September 17 2:30 PM at Northern Illinois*

Huskie Stadium

 CBSSN
September 24   at Alabama

Bryant–Denny Stadium

  
October 8   Ole Miss

Vanderbilt Stadium

  
October 15   at Georgia

Sanford Stadium

  
October 22   at Missouri

Faurot Field

  
November 5   South Carolina

Vanderbilt Stadium

  
November 12   at Kentucky

Kroger Field

  
November 19   Florida

Vanderbilt Stadium

  
November 26   Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores football games in 2022?

The Vanderbilt Commodores' first game against an SEC team will be in Week 5 against Alabama on the road, September 24, at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. There is no information about the TV Channel for that game yet, but most of the college football games will be available through FuboTV (7-day free trial) live stream.