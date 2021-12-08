Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight Richard Commey on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in a lightweight professional boxing event. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Vasiliy Lomachenko will meet with Richard Commey at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, in a lightweight professional boxing fight. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this interesting 2021 boxing event in the US.

In October 2020, former WBA and WBO lightweight champion Lomachenko suffered a big setback as he was defeated by Teofimo Lopez. Over the summer, the 33-year-old Ukrainian rebounded back by defeating Masayoshi Nakatani.

However, he will need to put on a show against Commey if he wants to fight for the world championship again next year. Meanwhile, Ghanian fighter Richard Commey, who is 30 years old and has won three times in his career, recently fell to Lopez and had to rebound by defeating Jackson Marinez.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: Date

The lightweight professional boxing event between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey will take place on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, the US.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey for Triller Fight Club

The boxing fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN App in the United States.